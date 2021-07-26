hero-officers,-bystanders-rescue-mom,-baby-pinned-under-car

-
NBCU
Yonkers officers rescue mom and baby
In Yonkers, New York a driver swerved out of control at an intersection, slamming into a mom and her infant daughter. Officers stepped in within moments to pull the infant out from under the car. Both have injuries but police say they will be okay.
-
Rolling Stone
Who Killed the Nazi on Campus?
In 1999, Rolling Stone profiled a college student leading a new white nationalist party. Twenty years and several identities later, he turned up dead in a brutal murder that remains unsolved
-
Reuters
Olympics-Diving-China women keep diving gold streak alive with Tokyo win
TOKYO (Reuters) -Shi Tingmao and Wang Han earned China their first diving gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics when they triumphed in the women’s synchronised 3-metre springboard on Sunday, keeping the country’s winning streak in the sport rolling. Aiming for a clean sweep of all eight diving golds on offer in women’s and men’s events, the Asian powerhouse struck gold with Shi and Wang leading the five-round final from the very start, finishing on 326.40 points.
-
CBS News Videos
Artist Alice Neel, a collector of souls
While the art world was celebrating abstract expressionism and other avant-garde movements, American artist Alice Neel (1900-1984) captured humanity in her radical figurative paintings that revealed the complexity and dignity of her often-overlooked subjects. Correspondent Faith Salie visits an exhibit of Neel’s work, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, that spotlights the artist’s humanism.
-
Reuters
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo
OSLO (Reuters) -An “unusually large meteor” briefly lit up southern Norway on Sunday, creating a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky, and a bit of it may have hit Earth, possibly not far from the capital, Oslo, experts said. A web camera in Holmestrand, south of Oslo, captured a fireball falling from the sky and erupting into a bright flash lighting up a marina. The Norwegian Meteor network was analysing video footage and other data on Sunday to try to pinpoint the meteor’s origin and destination.
-
Associated Press
EXPLAINER: The Olympic soccer team that doesn’t quite exist
It was Caroline Weir’s hesitancy about a seemingly innocuous question that piqued curiosity about the British soccer team at the Olympics: Would she sing Britain’s national anthem “God Save the Queen” in Japan? The 26-year-old midfielder, a Scot, faced an awkward decision after agreeing to represent what is known as “Team GB” for the first time. Representing her country previously has only meant singing “Flower of Scotland” before kickoff.
-
Reuters
Vietnam reports record 7,968 coronavirus cases on Saturday
Vietnam’s health ministry reported 7,968 coronavirus infections on Saturday, a record daily increase and up from Friday’s record of 7,307. More than two-thirds of the cases are in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said in a statement. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, the Southeast Asian country has been facing a renewed outbreak of the virus, with southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces accounting for most new infections.
-
The Independent
First images of Derek Chauvin in prison are released
‘My hope for Derek Chauvin is that he uses his long sentence to reflect on his choices and his life,’ says Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison after sentencing last month for George Floyd murder
-
ABC News Videos
Extreme weather threats across US
The Southwest is experiencing flash flooding while the West Coast continues to battle wildfires fueled by a historic drought.