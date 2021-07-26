hero-officers,-bystanders-rescue-mom,-baby-pinned-under-car

Reuters

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) -An “unusually large meteor” briefly lit up southern Norway on Sunday, creating a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky, and a bit of it may have hit Earth, possibly not far from the capital, Oslo, experts said. A web camera in Holmestrand, south of Oslo, captured a fireball falling from the sky and erupting into a bright flash lighting up a marina. The Norwegian Meteor network was analysing video footage and other data on Sunday to try to pinpoint the meteor’s origin and destination.