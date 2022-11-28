Hernandez undergoes successful surgery after rupturing ACL in World Cup opener

Lucas Hernandez has successfully undergone surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in France’s 4-1 World Cup opening win against Australia on Tuesday.

Hernandez’s club Bayern Munich confirmed he had the operation in Innsbruck on Thursday, with his rehabilitation to commence in Munich in the coming days.

The defender was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup due to the injury that saw him replaced after only 13 minutes.

Bayern did not provide a timeframe on Hernandez’s recovery but it is expected he will miss the rest of the 2src22-23 season.

Hernandez is the latest injury blow for the world champions, who saw Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku all ruled out before the tournament started.

France head coach Didier Deschamps said after Tuesday’s game: “Like the whole group, players and staff, I am extremely sorry for Lucas.

“We are losing an important element. Lucas is a warrior and I have no doubt that he will do everything possible to return to the game.

“I know him well. Courage, he will have it, that’s for sure. On behalf of the group, I wish him the best possible recovery.”

Hernandez has made 11 appearances, including 1src starts, for Bayern this season, having missed six weeks with an adductor injury sustained in September.