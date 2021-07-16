Home SPORTS Here’s when postponed Red Sox-Yankees game will be made up
Here’s when postponed Red Sox-Yankees game will be made up originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Major League Baseball has announced the make-up date and time for Thursday’s postponed game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

The matchup, which was supposed to be the opener of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium, will now be played Tuesday, Aug. 17 as part of a split doubleheader. Per the MLB press release, the first game will be played at 1:05 p.m. ET, followed by the previously-scheduled 7:05 p.m. game.

Thursday’s game was postponed due to a COVID-19 issue within the Yankees organization. Multiple players, including All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge, reportedly are in health and safety protocol.

Friday night’s Red Sox-Yankees game will be played as scheduled with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

