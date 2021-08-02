Here’s the MagDart Wallet: Realme’s version of the MagSafe Wallet – gizmochina

Realme is going all out with its MagDart technology, its take on Apple’s MagSafe. We have already seen the MagDart chargers, now renders of the MagDart Wallet which is Realme’s version of the MagSafe wallet. The renders of the new accessory also give us a good look at the Realme Flash, the first Android phone that will have support for magnetic wireless charging.

The images shared by 91Mobiles in partnership with OnLeaks, show the MagDart Wallet comes in white and is covered in vegan leather. It attaches via magnets to the back of the phone and has a built-in aluminum kickstand that can prop the phone up vertically. The wallet will be able to hold up to three credit/debt cards.

The Realme Flash phone is shown to have a design that reminds us of the Vivo X60 as a result of its rear camera arrangement. However, the sensors are more spaced apart. The phone has a silver finish but this may not be the only color variant it will be available in.

The MagDart Wallet, MagDart Chargers, and Realme Flash will all be announced at an event tomorrow.

