Here’s Jennifer Lopez Posing in a Tiny Bikini on a Yacht, as One Does When You’re J.Lo – Yahoo Lifestyle

I was in my 20s and I was dating this guy. He went to one dermatologist and I went to another dermatologist. Basically, my dermatologist gave me a great cleanser and some sunscreen and said, “If you do this from now on, your skin is healthy, you’re young right now, it’s going to be great.” And he’s like, “But the sunscreen is the thing.”

And then I went to this other doctor with the boyfriend, and again, I was 20-something years old, and I haven’t ever had Botox to this day. And she said, “Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.” I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, “I’m going to pass.” I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, “Yeah, you should start it. I do that.” I was like, no, thank you. And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today.

One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they’re 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day. We developed a sunscreen you can wear every single day as your day moisturizer, and that is going to protect you more than anything. That’s a big skincare secret that people kind of do but don’t do. They use moisturizers, but they don’t put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from that time I was 22 years old.