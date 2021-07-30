Here’s Jennifer Lopez Posing in a Tiny Bikini on a Yacht, as One Does When You’re J.Lo – Yahoo Lifestyle

Jennifer Lopez continued her 52nd birthday celebration week by sharing more thirst trap content for the general public—and promoting her skincare line at the same time. The singer posted two shots of her hanging on her yacht in a yellow string bikini. She credited her go-to photographer Ana Carballosa and tagged JLo Beauty in the post. “Ciao 💛,” she captioned the IG.
Lopez has spent the bulk of her week in Italy yachting and sightseeing on land. Her new bikini shots come shortly after photos of her making out with her back-on boyfriend Ben Affleck at a restaurant in Nerano, Italy, were released.
Lopez spoke to ELLE.com in December 2020 about how she swears by sunscreen above all for good skincare at all ages. She recalled her own experience:
I was in my 20s and I was dating this guy. He went to one dermatologist and I went to another dermatologist. Basically, my dermatologist gave me a great cleanser and some sunscreen and said, “If you do this from now on, your skin is healthy, you’re young right now, it’s going to be great.” And he’s like, “But the sunscreen is the thing.”
And then I went to this other doctor with the boyfriend, and again, I was 20-something years old, and I haven’t ever had Botox to this day. And she said, “Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.” I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, “I’m going to pass.” I didn’t like needles anyway, but the boyfriend’s like, “Yeah, you should start it. I do that.” I was like, no, thank you. And I just wonder what would’ve happened to me if I would’ve started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today.
One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they’re 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day. We developed a sunscreen you can wear every single day as your day moisturizer, and that is going to protect you more than anything. That’s a big skincare secret that people kind of do but don’t do. They use moisturizers, but they don’t put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from that time I was 22 years old.
In the meantime, Lopez’s JLo Beauty products are on sale for those hoping to get her just-off-the-yacht glow. Shop the best of her line below.
