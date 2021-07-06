Here’s how you can download Riot Games’ free-to-use beats album – Bandwagon

Riot Games have a new album out for streamers and content creators.

Sessions: Vi, a collection of 37 free-to-use instrumental beats made for streamers and content creators, has finally arrived on music streaming platforms. It is the first album in the Sessions series, and fans can expect more from the game developer.

The album includes beats by the likes of Chromonicci, Junior State, Laxcity, and Tennyson to name a few. Download the tracks for free here.

Prior to releasing the first-ever Sessions beats collection, Riot Games created virtual groups K/DA, True Damage, and Pentakill featuring League of Legends champions with original record-breaking music.

Stream Sessions: Vi below.