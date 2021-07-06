Home Technology Here’s how you can download Riot Games’ free-to-use beats album – Bandwagon
Technology

Here’s how you can download Riot Games’ free-to-use beats album – Bandwagon

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
here’s-how-you-can-download-riot-games’-free-to-use-beats-album-–-bandwagon

Riot Games have a new album out for streamers and content creators.

Sessions: Vi, a collection of 37 free-to-use instrumental beats made for streamers and content creators, has finally arrived on music streaming platforms. It is the first album in the Sessions series, and fans can expect more from the game developer.

Wondering what content you can use Sessions: Vi in? Visit our website to learn more about creating with #Sessions, and download the album today. https://t.co/IxBxRwItXF pic.twitter.com/qZ05oehaGc

— Riot Games Music (@riotgamesmusic) July 2, 2021

The album includes beats by the likes of Chromonicci, Junior State, Laxcity, and Tennyson to name a few. Download the tracks for free here.

Prior to releasing the first-ever Sessions beats collection, Riot Games created virtual groups K/DA, True Damage, and Pentakill featuring League of Legends champions with original record-breaking music. 

Stream Sessions: Vi below.


Bandwagon’s Stories


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pokémon Diamond/Pearl Remake Box Art May Tease New...

Genshin Impact: Traveler’s Picture Book Event Guide |...

PSA: Remember To Update Your Joy-Con, As Well...

Where to Find Doomsday Prepper Guides in Fortnite...

Deloitte scores Australian health ‘information gateway’ contract –...

Dyson Supersonic hairdryer Flyaway attachment promises salon smooth...

Larry David sends up App Store review process...

Redmi Note 10T 5G is on its way...

Mario’s Creator Shigeru Miyamoto Is Still “Hooked” On...

Animal Crossing Monopoly Has Just The Cutest Little...

Leave a Reply