Here’s How to Pick the Right Motorcycle Boots For Your Next Ride – The Drive

Motorcycle Shoe Motorcycle shoes are a more recent invention, as a lot of people didn’t like the styles of motorcycle boots of yesteryear. They wanted something with similar levels of protection, but more stylish and easily paired with their everyday clothes and riding gear. These shoes still go over your ankle but have a more shoelike appearance. Their soles are far sturdier than your average shoe, as are the side panels, which can be made of leather, Kevlar, or other tear-resistant material.

Motorcycle Boot: Style Everyone wants to go out, right? You want to ride to the beach, take your significant other on a date, and ride home. What you don’t want to do is look like a dingus when you pull up to Smith & Wollensky in a set of ratty moto boots you’ve had since you were 17. Motorcycle boot manufacturers now offer a whole range of boots that can be paired with nicer clothes and riding gear, so when you get off your motorcycle and enter the premises, you aren’t asked to leave or forcibly removed by security. These boots offer mostly the same level of protection as standard motorcycle boots, but you’ll want to look at their specs and design before purchasing. Watch out for boots that prioritize looks over strength and security.

Motorcycle Boot: Sport Sport boots are great for the average sport-bike, naked, or cruiser rider. These boots are designed for protection at speed but don’t extend to protect the calf. Those taller boots make walking around a pain after you dismount. This type of boot goes over the ankle and often features laces, pull-ties, velcro ankle straps, and stiff, hard plastic around your heel and ankle for increased protection. Sport boots are often made of Kevlar and tend to be slightly pricier than other offerings. Motorcycle Boot: Racing Half-calf racing boots are what the pros wear whenever they step onto a MotoGP track. These pair with their full racing leathers and actually slide over their calves. This height of these boots is set to keep their ankles safe during a high-speed crash, which they often walk away from as if nothing happened. These boots are sturdier and have thicker sidewalls running up from your ankle to the calf but are lightweight, strong AF, and still offer enough flexibility for quick shifts out of apexes. Racing boots are top spec and command top-spec pricing, though. They’re good for riders who regularly race or go canyon hunting where absolute safety is a necessity.