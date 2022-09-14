Here’s how to participate in a virtual job fair to meet with prospective employers

Companies in the United States and other countries have been hiring applicants all over the world remotely. What makes it easier to access these companies is through a virtual job fair.

Remote-friendly businesses are coming together virtually to connect with and engage with its members from the comfort of their homes, as well as to share information about flexible job openings and gather resumes. Also, a career coaching team will be available for members to interact with, and they can get great tips to aid in their job search.

What: A virtual job fair

When: Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST

Why: To connect you with remote employers that are hiring right now

To take part, get more information here

Why attend?

The Remote Work Virtual Job Fair easily connects you with companies seeking to hire people to work from home. It brings companies and job seekers together virtually to find jobs that can be done remotely.

Job seekers who attend will:

Learn more about working remotely, company culture, and the benefits of flexibility in the workplace from these organizations.

Chat with businesses or recruiters to learn more and establish connections.

Browse exciting new positions at leading remote companies

Submit resumes and apply

Participating Companies

To prepare and know which companies are coming, find below the list of some of the participating companies which are in FlexJob’s Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs.

Despite the positions being remote, some of the participating companies require that you have authority to work in the United States or the country where they are located. However, here is the list of others that may be willing to accept workers from any part of the world.

CWT – Carlson Wagonlit Travel

CWT – Carlson Wagonlit Travel is a global leader in business travel and meeting event management. Carlson Wagonlit Travel operates in over 150 countries and territories, assisting a diverse range of companies, large and small, governmental and nongovernmental, to maximize their travel plans.

Evolve Vacation Rentals

In order to make the vacation rental industry simpler for everyone—property owners, visitors, and service providers—Evolve Vacation Rentals was established in 2010. By taking care of all facets of vacation marketing, including creating listings, connecting with travelers, and offering a platform for online booking, Evolve provides vacation property owners with a simple and efficient way to generate rental income.

KellyConnect

KellyConnect offers contact center outsourcing and staffing solutions to Kelly and its Professional & Industrial division customers. KellyConnect strives to provide a continuum of flexible and strategic contact center management and staffing solutions to meet the specific needs of organizations.

Minted

Minted is a global design marketplace and community of independent designers and artists from all 50 states and 60 countries. Minted, a crowdsourcing pioneer, sources creative content from its global network of artists and then sells it directly to consumers in the form of stationery, art, and home decor.

ModSquad

ModSquad modernizes outsourcing services for some of the world’s most prestigious global brands by “lightening the load of digital engagement.” Because customers interact online 24 hours a day, seven days a week and share their experiences on blogs, community pages, and social networks, ModSquad ensures the success and well-being of brands by engaging these customers and certifying that they are “singing praises” rather than “inciting a virtual mob.”

Outliant

Outliant is a product development and consulting firm offering technical end-to-end services to support the digital growth of both startups and established businesses. The team at Outliant, which is made up of entrepreneurs, engineers, and designers, is on a mission to make clients’ futuristic visions a reality by creating beautiful products.

Supporting Strategies

Supporting Strategies was founded in 2004 as an outsourced bookkeeping and operational support firm. With over 95 offices across the United States and a team of remote professionals working in multiple cities across the country, the company understands the value of flexible working arrangements. Supporting Strategies specializes in providing small businesses with on-demand, outsourced accounting services. Beverly, Massachusetts is the company’s headquarters.

Sutherland

Sutherland is one of the world’s largest process transformation companies, with over 60 global operation centers, 120+ clients, and more than 38,000 employees spread across 19+ countries. The company, which was founded in 1986, seeks driven professionals who are passionate about excellence, embrace technology, have exceptional communication skills and independence, and can “thrive without face-to-face interaction.

TTEC

TTEC is a leading business process outsourcing company that was founded in 1982 as TeleTech. TTEC assists clients in a variety of industries, including financial services, travel, logistics, and entertainment, in improving their customer relationships. The company combines technology and humanity to assist clients in providing excellent customer service, establishing customer loyalty, and increasing business growth.

UnitedHealth Group

A diversified healthcare company, UnitedHealth Group is made up of two businesses: United Healthcare, which offers insurance coverage and benefits, and Optum, a market leader in the provision of information and technology-enabled health services. Consumers and clients of UnitedHealth Group can access healthcare benefits and coverage in all 50 states of the United States and more than 120 other nations.

Vista

Vista is a design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses, enhancing their visibility in both the physical and digital worlds and assisting them in succeeding. Since 1995, Vista has been in operation under the names VistaPrint, VistaCreate, and 99designs. Together, these brands offer a full-service print, design, branding, and marketing solution that makes small businesses feel powerful. They do this by combining their passions for technology, design, manufacturing, and customer service.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma is a specialty retailer of high-quality home goods with retail locations across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It was founded in 1956. It is also one of the biggest online retailers in the US. The business promotes a workplace culture that values success, inclusivity, a sense of urgency and urgency, an entrepreneurial spirit, and continuous improvement.

–