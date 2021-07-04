Home Business Here’s how Mark Zuckerberg spent his Fourth of July. Prepare to cringe – MarketWatch
Turns out, Joey Chestnut stuffing his face with a record 76 hot dogs wasn’t the most “ick”-worthy Fourth of July moment on Sunday.

So thanks(?) for this, Mark Zuckerberg:

Yes, that’s the Facebook Inc.
FB,
+0.09%
chief executive wakeboarding while holding an American flag to the tune of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Because: America.

The odd video was the latest in cringe-worthiness from Zuckerberg, who in the recent past has been photographed with a curiously excessive amount of sunblock, throwing spears (in slow motion, to an Audioslave song) and shooting a bow and arrow while comparing himself to an Avenger.

Social-media responses were the equivalent of a collective hand-covering-face emoji:

Or, as one Twitter used summed it up: “OMG, why?”

