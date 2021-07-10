Home Technology Here’s an early look at all the devices Samsung is launching on August 11 – TechRadar
Here’s an early look at all the devices Samsung is launching on August 11 – TechRadar

Samsung Unpacked January 2021



The Samsung Unpacked January 2021 event.
(Image credit: Samsung)

We’d already got word that Samsung was holding a major event on August 11, and now all of the devices that it has in the pipeline have been shown off – the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2.

That’s quite a list of new devices, and well-known tipster Evan Blass has revealed the full lot with some 360-degree GIFs on Twitter. Quite how long they’ll stay online remains to be seen, but it would appear to be confirmation that we’re getting six new gadgets.

We’ve actually seen most of these pictures before, but this time they’re all in a row on a single Twitter thread, with all of the various colors on show as well. If you were trying to avoid spoilers before the August 11 unveiling, don’t follow any of the embedded links.

These pictures look authentic enough to have been swiped straight from the PR department at Samsung, and it seems that the August 11 date is the one that Samsung is going for – there had been speculation that August 3 would be the big day, but that doesn’t seem to be accurate any longer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak

One of the leaked images: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Around the same time as the renders were posted online, we heard that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – a more affordable variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 – might only be launching in Europe and the US, because of the ongoing global chip shortage (as per The Korea Herald via SamMobile).

Only yesterday we got advance notice of a few key specs around the smartphone courtesy of a filing at the TENAA agency in China, including a suggestion that the phone would come with a microSD card slot, which is something Samsung hasn’t been particularly consistent about lately.

Whatever the official specs of these devices, we don’t have long to wait to actually see them. With foldables, phones, wearables and earbuds to show off, the next Samsung Unpacked event is going to be a busy show, and we will of course bring you all the announcements as they’re made.

Numerous leaks and rumors have already spilled out about the upcoming Samsung devices, but one piece of hardware we’re unlikely to see is the Galaxy Note 21 – it seems Samsung has decided not to release a Note in 2021, though it remains to be seen whether the series will return again next year.

