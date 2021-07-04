Here Comes The Electric Pickup: Tesla Cybertruck Vs. Ford F-150 Lightning Vs GMC Hummer EV [Infographic] – Forbes

Tesla Cybertruck.

These electric pickups — all due by 2022 — are promising to power up the electric pickup market.

Pickups are a uniquely American love affair. But whether the hardcore pickup crowd extends that love to electrified pickups remains to be seen.

If any electric pickups can make an impression, however, it will most likely be the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning.

The Cybertruck because, well, it’s a Tesla. Add a radical wedge design to the mix and you get over one million preorders according to a very unofficial tally. The F-150 because, well, it’s an F-150. The most popular vehicle in America for over 40 years.

Another likely favorite will be the erstwhile gas-guzzling Hummer brand, which is being resurrected as the GMC Hummer EV.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most popular features slated for the Cybertruck, F-150 and Hummer EV.

Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F-150 Lightning vs GMC Hummer EV.

*0-60 for F-150 Electric is likely similar to Cybertruck.

**Fast, aka rapid, charging: Cybertruck: Tesla V3 250-killowat superchargers / F-150: DC Fast Charging (150-kilowatt) / Hummer: 800V DC Fast Charging on Hummer Pickup.

Note that manufacturers tend to overstate charging times. That said, GM claims fast charging can add up to 100 miles in 10 minutes for the Hummer EV. Ford claims even faster times. A Model 3 Long Range “operating at peak efficiency can recover up to 75 miles of charge in 5 minutes and charge at rates of up to 1,000 miles per hour,” according to Tesla.

***A future Hummer EV SUV Edition 2, 2x and 3x will start at $79,995, $89,995 and $99,995 respectively, according to GM.

NOTES:

Ford’s “Intelligent Backup Power” system will serve as a backup battery. It can provide full-home power for up to three days on a full charge. Also, a total of 11 on-board outlets (ten 120V, one 240V) is aimed at making the truck a power source on remote job sites.

Ford F-150 Lighting.

