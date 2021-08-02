Here Comes the Bride, in Her Pre-Loved Wedding Dress From Selfridges – Yahoo Finance

LONDON — There is no question that the pandemic, and subsequent lockdowns, have transformed people’s approach to weddings. Gone is the pressure to go big — with the dress, venue, number of guests — and expenses. Many are feeling a palpable sense of relief, and the newfound freedom to stage a smaller and more unconventional affair.

The past 18 months have also focused people’s attention on the environment, the circular economy and rented clothing, too, and that’s why Selfridges is giving over its Corner Shop to pre-loved wedding outfits and accessories for brides, grooms and guests.

The space, Resellfridges: The Wedding, will open on Aug. 2, and dovetails with the store’s growing enthusiasm for rental and resale services, part of its Project Earth sustainability commitments. It also follows the launch of Selfridges’ wedding services which allow consumers to marry at the Oxford Street store.

The selection will include designer dresses, upcycled men’s wear suits, vintage wedding rings and pre-loved accessories, as well as rental. Renting for the big day is no longer so unusual, with Carrie Symonds, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, turning to MyWardrobe HQ earlier this year for her gown.

The tulle and silk dress, by Greek designer Christos Costarellos, costs 2,870 pounds to buy, and 45 pounds per day to rent. Symonds wore a crown of flowers instead of a veil.

In its circular bridal boutique, Selfridges will be offering edits from brands including Resee Paris, Rokit Vintage and Vout Vintage alongside a collection from Mon Vintage, which carries pieces from brands such as Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent and Alaïa. Mon Vintage also offers a bespoke sourcing service.

Clothsurgeon is showcasing upcycled and repurposed men’s wear pieces, while accessories have been sourced from vintage jewelers Jennifer Gibson and Susan Caplan, as well as from the contemporary brands Anna + Nina, The Vintage Trap, Pawnshop London and The Vintage Showroom.

The Corner Shop will also host upcycling and repair services from The Restory ahead of the big day.

The new circular pop-up follows the launch of Weddings at Selfridges. As reported, couples can marry at Selfridges’ Oxford Street building with wedding packages centered around extraordinary experiences.