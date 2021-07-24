Here are three Dell XPS 13 sales that make great back to school laptop deals – TechRadar

We’ve found three absolutely stellar Dell XPS 13 machines on sale this weekend over at the official Dell site that are perfect if you’re looking for a back to school laptop deal.

Starting at $749.99 and $849.99 for the updated 2019 model, you’ll find a nice little additional saving by using the code 50off499 at the checkout. While these two feature the slightly older chassis, they’re still stunning pieces of kit and feature your choice of either an 11th gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

If you’re looking for the very latest model then you’ll also find one on sale for just $899 (was $1,169.99) after using the code 100off999 at checkout. This particular machine features the same 11th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD as the baseline model already featured, but has an upgraded design with an absolutely stunning bezel-less display.

We recommend the Dell XPS 13 for anyone shopping for laptop deals in the back to school sales period – namely because they’re not only powerful, look great, but they’re also really well built and very light indeed. Being a 13.3-inch ultrabook they’re great for taking to class or reliably getting work done at a coffee shop, but small enough to be thrown into the back of your rucksack when you need to move (note, don’t actually throw your laptop).

Of course, they are pretty steeply priced machines, but you definitely get what you pay for here and we’ve always rated highly them in our best laptops buyers guide. If you’d like to see some cheaper options, then we recommend checking out our best cheap laptop deals page. Outside the US? See the best Dell XPS 13 deals in your region just below.

Dell XPS 13 deals this weekend

Dell XPS 13: $949.99 $749.99 at Dell



Use code: 50off499 at checkout to bring the price down even further on this great baseline Dell XPS 13 model. We say baseline, but this model still has an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD to help it zip through intensive applications for a good few years. If you’re looking for a cost-effect Windows ultrabook, this one’s a good option.View Deal

Dell XPS 13: $1,099.99 $849.99 at Dell



Use code: 50off499 at checkout get that same cheeky price cut on this already discounted upgraded Dell XPS 13. While this one’s still featuring that older design (the one with the bezels), it’s easily the most powerful machine on our list. For that extra cash, you’ll be securing an 11th gen Intel Core i7 under the hood of this one along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, making it the best choice if you’re really a power user every day.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (2021): $1,169.99 $899.99 at Dell



Use code: 100off999 at checkout to knock a whole $100 off the sales price of this stunning latest Dell XPS 13 model this week at the official Dell store. With an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this isn’t the most powerful machine on our laptop deals list, but it does feature the latest design – one that has an absolutely gorgeous bezel-less edge-to-edge screen.View Deal

See more: see all of Dell’s laptop sales this weekend

To read more about these excellent Windows ultrabooks, see our main Dell XPS 13 deals page.