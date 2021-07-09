Here Are The Switch eShop’s Best-Selling Games Of June 2021 (Japan) – Nintendo Life

Nintendo has released an updated list of its best-selling titles on the eShop in Japan, this time covering June 2021.

The list sees two new entries at the top, with Game Builder Garage managing to keep Mario Golf: Super Rush from a debut digital number one. Innersloth’s Among Us completes the top three, moving up a position from last month.

Elsewhere, the list is made up of a mixture of familiar favourites and more new entries, including a very decent fourth-place finish for Legend of Mana.

Only paid downloads are included in the list, and any games that were on sale during the period are appropriately labelled (thanks, Perfectly Nintendo). Secondary numbers show last month’s chart placement:

01./New. – Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) [11.6.2021] {2 980 Yen}



02./New. – Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) [25.6.2021] {6 578 Yen}



03./04. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {520 Yen}



04./New. – Legend of Mana (Square-Enix) [24.6.2021] {3 520 Yen}



05./00. – DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] {5 478 Yen} (was on sale)



06./00. – NBA 2K21 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) [04.9.2020] {6 600 Yen} (was on sale)



07./01. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {7 990 Yen}



08./New. – ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) [22.6.2021] {2 728 Yen}



09./10. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960 Yen}



10./New. – Hades (Supergiant Games) [24.6.2021] {2 800 Yen}



11./05. – Miitopia (Nintendo) [21.5.2021] {5 478 Yen}



12./07. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] {1 530 Yen} (30% off until July 1st)



13./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.98.2019] (was on sale)



14./09. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578 Yen}



15./14. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] {4 378 Yen}



16./15. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920 Yen}



17./00. – LIMBO (Playdead) [28.6.2018] {980 Yen} (was on sale)



18./New. – Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei-Tecmo) [24.6.2021] {8 580 Yen}



19./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {7 678 Yen}



20./00. – Overcooked!: Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017] {2 150 Yen} (was on sale)

