Here are the new games in Xbox Game Pass for July 2021! – XDA Developers

Xbox has announced which new games are available on Xbox Game Pass for the first half of July. There are nine new titles that have been added to the service, and there are eight games that have been removed at the end of June.

Keep in mind that, of the nine games, four were technically released at the end of June. But given the timing of their release, we’re counting them as July games. Here’s the complete list of all of the games:

Worms Rumble (Cloud, Console, and PC), June 23 Iron Harvest (PC), June 24

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Console and PC), June 24

Prodeus (Game Preview) (PC), June 24

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud), July 1

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC), July 1

Gang Beasts (Cloud, Console, and PC), July 1

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Console, and PC), July 1

Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC), July 1

Xbox traditionally adds a second batch of games about halfway through the month, so expect that there will be another Game Pass announcement in a couple of weeks. We do know from previous news announcements that Microsoft Flight Simulator will launch on Xbox Game Pass on July 27. Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, a tie-in for the upcoming movie, is also currently available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

In addition to the games, Xbox has also added touch controls to several of its Cloud Gaming titles. The games that now have touch controls as of the beginning of July include: Dirt 5, Double Kick Heroes, Eastshade, Empire of Sin, Haven, Octopath Traveler, Torchlight III, Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Unfortunately, every month some games leave Xbox Game Pass, and the games that were removed from the service at the end of June are:

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Mistover

Monster Hunter World

Out of the Park Baseball 21

Outer Wilds

Soulcalibur VI

The Messenger.

Xbox also recently revealed July’s Games with Gold, free games available to Xbox Gold subscribers.