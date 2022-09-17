Here are the 11 Republicans who voted against the PACT Act, which boosts healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins during war

Negotiations in the U.S. Senate continue for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Senate voted 86-11 on Tuesday to approve the PACT Act.

The bill increases healthcare funding and access for military veterans.

All 11 votes against the measure came from Republicans.

Eleven Republican senators voted Tuesday against a bipartisan measure, the PACT Act, that is designed to help veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals while deployed abroad.

The bill was approved in the Senate by a vote of 86-11 a week after 41 Republicans elected to stall the final passage of the measure, citing concerns over its cost. Twenty-five Republicans who voted against the bill last week voted for a nearly identical version of the legislation in June.

The effort to block the legislation caused an uproar among veterans groups, with critics arguing that aid for veterans was being held hostage over GOP opposition to another measure, the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes significant amount of money to combat climate change and lower health care costs.

On Tuesday, the 11 no votes included:

Mitt Romney of Utah

Rand Paul of Kentucky

Mike Crapo of Idaho

James Lankford of Oklahoma

Mike Lee of Utah

Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming

James Risch of Idaho

Richard Shelby of Alabama

Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

Tommy Tuberville of Alabama

Thom Tillis of North Carolina

All 11 senators also voted against the bill in June.

