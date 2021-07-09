-
Sportico
Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic Absence About More than Marijuana
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
The Telegraph
Scottish Open hit by bizarre incident as spectator takes club out of Rory McIlroy’s bag at tee box
A spectator brazenly walked on to a teebox and took a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag in a bizarre and troubling start to the second round of the Scottish Open. As McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the world No 1, looked on in befuddlement, the man took a few swings before officials eventually arrived to lead him away. Police later revealed a 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and that the “investigations were ongoing”. Inevitably, there were questions asked about the security at this $7
TheGrio
Mike Hill says he was told he was ‘too ghetto’ for promotion at ESPN
Mike Hill has opened up about his past at ESPN. In a recent television appearance, he shared that the culture was “different” there, and detailed a story in which he was told he was “too ghetto” to get a promotion. As theGrio previously reported, ESPN has been in the headlines lately after the intense controversy surrounding sports journalist Maria Taylor.
The Telegraph
Novak Djokovic pounces with ruthless purpose in pursuit of sixth title to dispatch Denis Shapovalov
Djokovic wins in straight sets Fights back from break down in first set Plays Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final Novak Djokovic moved through to his seventh Wimbledon final after a peculiar match against Denis Shapovalov – the Canadian shotmaker who did a convincing impersonation of the girl with the curl. When Shapovalov was good – as when breaking Djokovic in the third game or reeling off 15 straight service points in the middle of that first set – he was very, very good. But when he was bad
Reuters
Golf-Rahm earns share of halfway lead at Scottish Open
Rahm stepped up his preparations for next week’s British Open by posting seven birdies in his opening 10 holes on his way to set a clubhouse target at 11-under, which was later matched by overnight leader Jack Senior and Belgium’s Thomas Detry. “Those first 10 holes I played incredible,” said Rahm, who won his maiden major title at the U.S. Open champion three weeks ago. Having dropped two strokes on the second and fourth holes, Rahm is hoping to tidy up his game going into the weekend.
Washington Post
Rachel Nichols is back on the air, but the fallout at ESPN is just beginning
Rachel Nichols hosted her long-running afternoon TV show, “The Jump,” Monday afternoon, and began with a brief apology: “I . . . don’t want to let this moment pass without saying . . . how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor,” she said. It was a day after the bioreports published leaked audio from a private conversation Nichols had a year before, in which she suggested that Taylor, her colleague, would replace Nichols as host of the network’s N
The Telegraph
Why Denmark’s free-kick goal was just as dodgy as England’s penalty
While Denmark’s sore losers fumed and bitter jibes poured in from across Europe after England secured their place in the final of the European Championship with a controversial penalty, it has emerged the Danes’ goal should not have counted in their 2-1 defeat. England’s players would have been spared the extra 30 minutes they needed to beat Denmark had the laws of the game been applied properly far earlier in the game. Much has been made of the fact Raheem Sterling supposedly made the most of m