Here Are All The References To The OG “Gossip Girl” That Appeared In The Reboot – BuzzFeed

WORLD NEWS

I half expected the episode to start with “Young Folks” by Peter, Bjorn, and John…

Yesterday, the highly anticipated revival of Gossip Girl premiered on HBO Max. Even though the show is different from its predecessor, that doesn’t mean that they don’t still exist in the same universe.


HBO Max

So here are all the references to the OG GG in the pilot of the reboot:

1.

The opening shot of both pilots is of a blonde woman riding the train:


HBO Max, The CW

2.

Ms. Keller — the aforementioned blonde — wears a tan blazer, stripped shirt, and neck scarf on the first day of school — a nod to the outfit we first see Serena in:


HBO Max, The CW

3.

Ms. Keller mentions Nate Archibald as one of the esteemed alumni of Constance Billard/St. Jude’s:

Ms. Keller talking to her fellow colleagues in the teacher's lounge


HBO Max

4.

One of the teachers — a former student — mentions how the students used to live in fear of Gossip Girl:

Rebecca talking to her colleagues about Gossip Girl


HBO Max

5.

Of course, we get a glimpse of the OG blog itself:

A screenshot of the Gossip Girl blog


The CW

6.

Ms. Keller and the other teachers talk about specific plot points concerning Blair and Chuck:

Ms. Keller looking at a Gossip Girl post on her phone


HBO Max

“Did you get to the part where [Blair] was princess of Monaco for six months?” 

7.

They also make a callback to Dan getting his story published in the New Yorker:

An image of Dan Humphrey's New Yorker story


The CW

“Or when a high school senior got published in the New Yorker?” 

8.

Of course the popular kids eat lunch on the Met steps:


HBO Max, The CW

9.

During one of the teachers’ brainstorming meetings about rebooting Gossip Girl, they mention the iconic post about Chuck:

Ms. Keller looking at a Gossip Girl post on her phone


HBO Max

“Spotted: Chuck Bass losing something no one knew he had — his heart.” 

10.

To spark a controversy, Ms. Keller and the teachers started a “Serena/Blair”–type rivalry between Julien and her sister, Zoya:


The CW, Gotham / Getty Images

11.

Last, but not least, both pilots share an iconic image of Gossip Girl staring at a screen:


HBO Max, The CW

