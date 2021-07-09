Here Are All The References To The OG “Gossip Girl” That Appeared In The Reboot – BuzzFeed

I half expected the episode to start with “Young Folks” by Peter, Bjorn, and John…
Yesterday, the highly anticipated revival of Gossip Girl premiered on HBO Max. Even though the show is different from its predecessor, that doesn’t mean that they don’t still exist in the same universe.
So here are all the references to the OG GG in the pilot of the reboot:
1.
The opening shot of both pilots is of a blonde woman riding the train:
2.
Ms. Keller — the aforementioned blonde — wears a tan blazer, stripped shirt, and neck scarf on the first day of school — a nod to the outfit we first see Serena in:
3.
Ms. Keller mentions Nate Archibald as one of the esteemed alumni of Constance Billard/St. Jude’s:
4.
One of the teachers — a former student — mentions how the students used to live in fear of Gossip Girl:
5.
Of course, we get a glimpse of the OG blog itself:
6.
Ms. Keller and the other teachers talk about specific plot points concerning Blair and Chuck:
7.
They also make a callback to Dan getting his story published in the New Yorker:
8.
Of course the popular kids eat lunch on the Met steps:
9.
During one of the teachers’ brainstorming meetings about rebooting Gossip Girl, they mention the iconic post about Chuck:
10.
To spark a controversy, Ms. Keller and the teachers started a “Serena/Blair”–type rivalry between Julien and her sister, Zoya:
11.
Last, but not least, both pilots share an iconic image of Gossip Girl staring at a screen: