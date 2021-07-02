Herdsmen: Residents Go Into Hiding As Soldiers Invade Enugu Communities – Naija News

Residents of Ekpoffo and Akpugo in Enugu State were left in tremble on Thursday, July 1 after men of the Nigerian Army reportedly invaded their communities.

. News understands that soldiers for a reason yet to be known invaded the two communities of the Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas of the state yesterday.

Confirming the invasion to newsmen on the telephone, a resident from one of the communities who spoke from his hidings said the soldiers’ visit might not be unconnected with the recent sacking of herdsmen who were causing havoc in the areas.

The residents believed that the invasion could be the directive of the Presidency to security agencies to hunt down Biafran agitators in the South-East region. Another source who spoke on anonymity said the soldiers had invaded Ekpoffo on Wednesday and whisked away some youths to unknown destinations.

“Soldiers numbering over 100 stormed Ekpoffo community in Nkanu East around 7.30pm on Wednesday. They moved from place to place, ransacking houses. Before then, they had blocked major roads leading to the community before swooping on the residents,” the source revealed.

“I don’t know how many people were abducted yesterday (Wednesday). They were looking for our youths, but many of them had run away.”

The source also noted that the soldiers returned on Thursday with policemen and personnel of the Department of State Services and blocked all access roads leading to the community.

Speaking on the invasion of Ndiagu- Akpugo community, a source said houses were burnt to ashes. “They went to the house belonging to a man popularly known as Bebia at Ugwu-agba in Ndiagu-Akpugo. They didn’t see anyone, so the soldiers set the house ablaze,” the source revealed.

It added: “As I am speaking to you, our young men have run away and some members of the community are relocating to the state capital in fear for their lives,”

The traditional ruler of Adamagu Akpawfu community, Igwe Christopher Nnamani, who resides in the Enugu metropolis, said he received several phone calls from his subjects informing him of the invasion.

He said: “I am on my way to my palace; come there so I can see who I am speaking with. I won’t like to speak with someone I have not seen on the telephone,”

However, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Enugu, Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, could not make any comment when contacted by newsmen on the incidents. The same with the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, who was sent messages and telephone calls, . News learnt.