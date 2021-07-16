herdsmen:-katsina-leads-the-way-as-buhari-approves-n6.25-billion-for-ranching

Katsina State will lead the way in setting up ranches, following an approval of N6.25 billion by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari confirmed this on Thursday in Dustin-ma, Katsina State, according to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Spokesman to Buhari.

Speaking at the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water scheme, which was completed after 29 years of commencement in 1992, the Governor appreciated President Buhari for consistently driving people oriented development projects, with the release of N5 billion to the state to start the ranches.

“Mr. President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development purposes in Katsina State. Apart from this amount, N5 billion is already in the account of the state government and within a few weeks you will see advertisements calling for interested companies and consultants that will participate in construction,’’ the Governor said.

Governor Masari noted that the Federal Government had been focused on meeting the needs of the grassroots, explaining that the Zobe Regional Water Project was a partnership for completion with a target of providing more than 50 million litres of water to communities.

The Governor thanked the President for commissioning the Zobe Regional Water Project, and 50km Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road in Dutsin-ma Council.