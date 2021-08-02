Home NEWS Herdsmen flee as cow kills 2 months old baby in Delta
Herdsmen flee as cow kills 2 months old baby in Delta

Herdsmen on Monday fled Ebrumede community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State after one of their cows strayed and killed a two-month-old baby.

The mother of the deceased baby was said to be standing by the side of the road when the cow strayed and ran into her and the baby.

She sustained serious injuries while the baby died in the process.

Sensing dangers from residents and indigenes of the area, the herdsmen ran away from being attacked and possibly killed.

When contacted for comments on the matter, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the report in a telephone chat with bioreports.

He said, “It is confirmed. Only one baby died,” he said.

