herders,-farmers-clash:-ondo-assembly-passes-grazing-bill-into-law

Following the move to curb insecurity as well as farmers, herders clashes in Ondo State, the state House of Assembly has passed into law, a bill to regulate security, rearing and grazing of livestock.

The bill which also gave a nod to the establishment of ranches in the state was passed into law during plenary.

During the sitting, two other bills, including a law to provide the management of funds accruing to the Ondo State Judiciary from the consolidated revenue fund of the state and a bill for a law to eliminate violence in private and public life and prohibition of all forms of violence against persons were also passed into law.

The three bills were passed into law shortly after the report of the committees set up to scrutinise them were presented and submitted before the Assembly.

The Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture, Taofeek Oladele while presenting the report on the grazing bill, said the law will prevent the destruction of farm crops and address clashes between herders and farmers in the state.

Oladele added that the bill will further enhance the growth of livestock farming and as well encourage modern techniques of animal husbandry in the state among others.

Following the report of the committees and its subsequent support by a majority of the Assembly through a voice vote, the Speaker, Rt Hon Oleyelogun Bamidele David ruled in its favour.