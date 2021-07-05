Henry Cavill’s Witcher With a Lightsaber Fights Superman in Crossover Art – Screen Rant

The Witcher’s Henry Cavill wields a lightsaber against Superman in a piece of crossover art symbolic of his roles in the DCEU and Netflix series.

The Witcher’s Henry Cavill wields a lightsaber against Superman in a new piece of crossover art. Cavill’s performance as Superman is a beloved aspect of the DC Extended Universe. Appearing in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, Cavill has cultivated a fan base irrespective of critical reception or the controversy surrounding Warner Bros./DC’s abandonment of the Snyder-Verse. The high-profile role has led to him taking on other established characters/franchises via Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Enola Holmes, and The Witcher.

It’s not easy making the impossible believable and, with The Witcher, Cavill has solidified his prowess in the fantasy genre. As Geralt Rivia, a mutant mercenary who travels the Continent slaying monsters, the actor has pleased fans of both the source material and video game franchise. Similar to how he approached Man of Steel and Mission Impossible, his extensive training, commitment to stuntwork, and fight choreography, made him look like he’d been wielding a sword all his life. With the news that he’ll reportedly star in the Highlander reboot, it’s become clear that Cavill is a full-fledged action hero with or without the god-like Kryptonian.

Digital artist Erathrim20 recently posted some art to Instagram seeing Geralt ready to take on Superman. Geralt wields a lightsaber as the red cape hovers above him like it did the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Check it out below.

It’s no secret that Star Wars is one of the biggest sci-fi/fantasy franchises on the planet. Following Disney’s acquisition of the franchise and the sequel trilogy’s lackluster reception, the galaxy far, far away has found new life with Disney+’s The Mandalorian and many other shows in development including Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett. More big-screen adventures like Rogue Squadron, Rian Johnson’s trilogy, Taika Waititi’s untitled film, and one produced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige are also on the horizon. That said, there have been dark web rumors of meetings between Cavill and the people at Disney.

Cavill may return as Superman, albeit in a cameo capacity. However, with the DCEU introduces a couple of new Kryptonians and distancing itself from Zack Snyder, the Snyder-Verse’s restoration feels as likely as Cavill playing a Force user in an upcoming Star Wars project. The actor already has commitments to The Witcher, Enola Holmes 2, and the Highlander reboot (presumably). If Cavill someone manages to have played Clark Kent, Geralt of Rivia, Sherlock Holmes, Connor Macleod, and a Jedi, a serious argument can be made for him being one of the biggest movie stars of all time. Regardless, the above fan art, which is symbolic of Cavill’s dueling roles, is a fight fans would love to see.

