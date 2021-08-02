“help-me-beg-my-oga-not-to-sack-me,”-singer-davido’s-pl-manager,-israel,-begs-nigerians

Embattled former DMW Staff, Israel, has taken to his social media page to beg Nigerians to help him beg his boss, Davido, to change his mind on the sack.

Israel said Davido sacking him would add to his current depression and he earnestly asked him to be merciful.

Israel’s post reads ;

You people should kindly help me to beg my oga, not to sack me, tru his personal Lawyer Jiggy, than adding to my current depression of pressurizing him to sent me off. What would be you people’s gains, after 9 good years? I never knew of the gravity of my actions, until Ubi Franklin, personal called to tell me. Am very sorry sir