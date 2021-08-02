Home ENTERTAINMENT “Help me beg my Oga not to sack me,” Singer Davido’s PL Manager, Israel, begs Nigerians
ENTERTAINMENT

“Help me beg my Oga not to sack me,” Singer Davido’s PL Manager, Israel, begs Nigerians

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“help-me-beg-my-oga-not-to-sack-me,”-singer-davido’s-pl-manager,-israel,-begs-nigerians

Embattled former DMW Staff, Israel, has taken to his social media page to beg Nigerians to help him beg his boss, Davido, to change his mind on the sack.

Israel said Davido sacking him would add to his current depression and he earnestly asked him to be merciful.

Israel’s post reads ;

You people should kindly help me to beg my oga, not to sack me, tru his personal Lawyer Jiggy, than adding to my current depression of pressurizing him to sent me off. What would be you people’s gains, after 9 good years? I never knew of the gravity of my actions, until Ubi Franklin, personal called to tell me. Am very sorry sir

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“I can taste their tears already” — BBNaija’s...

Nollywood actress, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama and husband welcome second...

Nigerians drags actress, Nkechi Blessing for saying “sleeping...

“I didn’t take tea or anything that will...

“If your spouse is pressuring you to borrow...

BBNaija star, Lucy puts banging body on display...

Singer, Buju links up with Wizkid days after...

Actor, Alex Ekubo reacts as his fiancée declares...

“Fake it till you make it,” – Actress...

5-year-old boy invites all his kindergarten classmates to...

Leave a Reply