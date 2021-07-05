Hello, Paris Fashion! Couture Returns With Pieter Mulier’s Alaïa Debut

PARIS — On Sunday night in a Paris fizzing with post-lockdown euphoria, in a single-block street in the Marais where the designer Azzedine Alaïa once lived and worked, the first live couture week in a year a half began.

The pavement was lit by klieg lights, lined by two rows of black folding chairs, and clogged with fashion folk: movie stars (Owen Wilson, Monica Bellucci), designers (Raf Simons of Prada; Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino), and those who had once been regulars in the Alaïa kitchen (Farida Khelfa, the model and filmmaker; Anna Coliva, the art historian and curator).

All come to see Pieter Mulier, the Belgian designer who spent many years by the side of Mr. Simons, but had never run a house of his own, do what many had believed could not be done after the unexpected death of Mr. Alaïa in 2017: take on the legacy of the last great couturier of the 20th century, a famously independent creator, and make it his own.