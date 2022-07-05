“He’ll never lack again” – Actor Yul Edochie offers to help homeless colleague, Aguba

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has offered to help veteran colleague, Kenneth Aguba, who is reportedly homeless.

Reports emerged on Monday morning, July 4, that the Nollywood star is homeless and sleeps in shops and streets in Enugu.

A social media user posted photos of the actor sitting in front of an old store with what was left of his belongings crammed on one side of the run-down setting to support the claim.

Reacting to the news, Edochie asked Aguba to make a short video calling out his account number and post it online for crowdfunding.

He added that after this is done, Kenneth Aguba will never lack again.

“This one is a small matter. Me I don’t believe in too much talk or time wasting. Just get him to do a short video calling out his account details and post it online. We’ll do crowdfunding for him. He’ll never lack anything again.” He wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Chibuzor Chinyere, has also offered free accommodation and feeding to Kenneth Aguba.

Apostle Chibuzor made this announcement via his Twitter handle on Monday, July 4.

“Who knows the contact of this actor should tell him to contact me immediately. Instead of him sleeping on the streets, I apostle chibuzor chinyere GO of OPM is giving him a free accommodation in one of the OPM free estates. With free feeding.” His tweet read.