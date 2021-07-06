Heirs Insurance Limited and Heirs Life Assurance Limited, which were recently launched, have said they are building a strong relationship with brokers.

A statement on Monday said the underwriters would host over 300 members at the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers’ monthly forum.

It said the leadership of both companies would meet with brokers from across the country to further solidify existing relationships and discuss ways to improve the industry.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Offer, Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, said the gesture would enable the companies to achieve the goal of providing customers with simple, quick, accessible, and reliable insurance.

He stressed the importance of strengthening such relationships for the improvement and practice of insurance in the country to meet the needs of the 21st-century customer.

The acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Insurance, Dr Adaobi Nwakuche, described the opportunity as timely and with great potential.

According to her, brokers are key stakeholders and hosting the brokers’ forum provides both companies an opportunity to discuss matters pertinent to the advancement of the industry.

Launched in June, Heirs Insurance, the general insurer, has the mandate to protect people’s properties, while Heirs Life has a vision to provide financial security and life insurance plans for people, leverage digital to provide simple, quick, reliable, and accessible insurance to individuals and businesses, according to the statement.

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]