Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life to host brokers at NCRIB forum – The Nation Newspaper

By Collins Nweze

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance Limited (HLA) have announced plans to host over 300 brokers at the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers’ (NCRIB) monthly forum.

The event, which is scheduled to hold today in Lagos will have the leadership of both companies meet with brokers from across the country to further solidify existing relationships and discuss ways to improve the industry.

According to the Managing Director/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, this gesture will enable the companies to achieve the goal of providing customers with insurance that is simple, quick, accessible, and reliable. He stressed the importance of strengthening such relationships for the improvement and practice of insurance in the country to meet the needs of the 21st century customer.

Acting Managing Director/CEO, Heirs Insurance , Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, described the opportunity as timely and with great potential. According to her, brokers are key stakeholders and hosting the brokers’ forum provides both companies an opportunity to discuss matters pertinent to the advancement of the industry.

