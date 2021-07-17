Home ENTERTAINMENT Heinzerling: ‘Rubin and McCartney geeked out’ in ‘McCartney 3,2,1’ – Associated Press
ENTERTAINMENT

Heinzerling: ‘Rubin and McCartney geeked out’ in ‘McCartney 3,2,1’ – Associated Press

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
heinzerling:-‘rubin-and-mccartney-geeked-out’-in-‘mccartney-3,2,1’-–-associated-press
  1. Heinzerling: ‘Rubin and McCartney geeked out’ in ‘McCartney 3,2,1’  Associated Press
  2. Paul McCartney reveals how he came up with the ‘Sgt. Pepper’ for a Beatles album  The News International
  3. Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin Geek Out Over ‘Penny Lane’  Ultimate Classic Rock
  4. Paul McCartney says he called John Lennon ‘four-eyes’ when they argued, and his fellow Beatle called him ‘pigeon chest’  Yahoo News
  5. ‘Sgt. Pepper: Paul McCartney reveals backstory of the Beatles album name  Geo News
  6. View Full coverage on Google News
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Steven Van Zandt gave feedback on early cuts...

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Both Obsessed...

Nikki Tamboli: You will only see me cry...

How Matthias Piault Stands In The Center Between...

A troll, a pregnant man, and a low...

The week in classical: Houses Slide; Manchester Collective...

What Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones’ Body...

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5...

Lockdown Sees A Rise In TV And Online...

“Thought he was born again” – Fans reacts...

Leave a Reply