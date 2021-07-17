Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc in Lagos – THISDAY Newspapers

By Bennett Oghifo

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong wind yesterday caused a building under construction in Lagos Island to collapse and capsized a boat travelling from Falomo to Badagry in the afternoon.

The storm water also caused flooding of most parts of Lagos, particularly areas like Banana Island and Park View Estate, and environs in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah, as well as Apapa, Ikeja and other areas, fueling rumours of possible casualty among school children returning from school on foot in the prolonged rain.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed this development about flooding in Lagos Mainland and Island, saying, Akin Adesola inwards Law School was on standstill due to the flash floods. Slow movement at Ozumba Mbadiwe (Law School Area) as a result of the downpour.

The authority said, “Movement linking Oluwaga is slow opposite PHCN installation inwards Church Roundabout as a result of flash flood. Oju-Odo is almost overflowing the bridge. Ekoro is very heavy due to flash floods and the return journey coming from Abule-Egba.

“Due to flooding and construction at Alapere inwards Ogudu Car Wash, (there is) traffic backwards to Toll-gate, Emergency and beyond. Also movement from Olopomeji and Gbagada Bridge inwards Car Wash, Ifako, Ogudu, Alapere, Apostolic Church, Ojota Bridge, Motorway-7up to Toll Gate is very busy.”

Most homes in these areas were flooded and vehicles and othe possessions outside were either half or completely submerged, causing untold anguish among those affected. The flood also worsened the city’s usual bad traffic.

However, the Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Obafemi Oke-Osanyintolu told THISDAY last night there were no cases of school children being washed into drains or canals or the Lagoon by storm water.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “There was nothing like that, though there was a lot of flood which was not really flood per se, just flash flood. Looking at the metropolitan and cosmopolitan nature of Lagos, you’ll agree with me that Lagos only has flash floods.”

He said the government under the leadership of the governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu prepared for the weather event, saying “we’ve done clearing the drainage and reconstructed some of the drainages that were broken and we put a lot of things in place to ensure proper chanelisation of water flow and with that in place, 90 per cent of Lagos experience what we call flash flood and I’m sure by tomorrow when the sun comes up everywhere will be dry.”

He said apart from the flood issue, two other events occurred as a result of the heavy rain and strong wind. “A boat capsized; a boat that was moving from Falomo to Badagry capsized around 2:46 PM.

“LASEMA, in collaboration with LAGFERRY and Marine Police, was able to rescue all of them. There was no mortality and no casualties.

Also, at Forster Street, Lagos Island, a four storey building under construction collapsed. Our response was swift, prompt, effective, efficient and there was no casualty.”

Meanwhile, the Acting Assistant Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Southwest Zonal Office, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, yesterday advised Lagos residents to be cautious during rainfall and to avoid driving when storm water covers half their vehicle tyres.

He said in a statement,”Once the rainwater gets to half of the wheels it sweeps off your vehicle, kindly park and move on to higher ground for safety.

”The rainwater must have risen above our ankles, once it happens like this, the flood has the capacity to carry us off.

“Residents of Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ojo, Kosofe, Apapa, Epe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, Surulere and Ajeromi /Ifelodun LGAs are advised to be more careful when it rains.

“The 2021 Annual Flood Outlook has predicted more flooding to be experienced in these 13 local government areas.

“Anyone in need of emergency assistance should call 08067715203, 07066836580 for prompt response, in addition to 112 and 767 for immediate assistance.”