heavy-floods-hit-western-europe,-at-least-126-dead,-more-missing

-
Reuters Videos
‘Chaos’ after floods cause devastation in Germany
Eighteen people died and dozens were missing around the wine-growing hub of Ahrweiler, in Rhineland-Palatinate state, police said, after the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine rose and brought down half a dozen houses.Eight people died in the Euskirchen region south of the city of Bonn, authorities said. In Belgium, two men died due to torrential rain and a 15-year-old girl was missing after being swept away by a swollen river.Hundreds of soldiers were helping police with the rescue efforts, using tanks to clear roads of landslides and fallen trees, while helicopters winched those stranded on rooftops to safety.The floods have caused Germany’s worst mass loss of life in years. Flooding in 2002 killed 21 people in eastern Germany and over 100 across the wider central European region.
-
Associated Press
Over 60 dead, dozens missing as severe floods strike Europe
More than 60 people have died and dozens were missing Thursday as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Among those killed were nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities and two firefighters involved in rescue efforts across the region. “I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to Washington, expressing shock at the scope of the flooding.
-
Associated Press
The Latest: Belgium govt raises flood death toll to 20
Belgium’s government says the death toll from unprecedented flooding in parts of the country has risen to 20. Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said Friday that emergency workers were trying to locate another 20 people who remained missing. De Croo says festivities marking the country’s national holiday on July 21 also will be toned down, saying it comes at a time “when so many people will still be in an exceptionally difficult position.”
-
CBS News Videos
Dozens dead in Germany and surrounding nations after heavy rains
Some of the worst flooding in recent memory has devastated parts of Europe, killing dozens in Germany and forcing thousands in other countries to evacuate. Imtiaz Tyab takes a look at the links these extreme weather events have to climate change.
-
Axios
More than 1,000 missing after devastating German floods, 100+ dead
At least 100 people have died and about 1,300 are believed missing in Germany and Belgium from a rare flood event that ripped through the region, per AP. The big picture: At least 50 people have died in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, including nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities, per AP. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In North Rhine-Westphalia, state officials put the death toll at 43, but warned that t
-
Reuters
At least 44 dead, dozens missing as floods sweep through western Europe
SCHULD, Germany (Reuters) -At least 42 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing on Thursday as swollen rivers caused by record rainfall across western Europe swept through towns and villages, leaving cars upended, houses destroyed and people stranded on rooftops. In the town of Schuld, houses were reduced to piles of debris and broken beams. Eighteen people died and dozens were unaccounted for around the wine-growing region of Ahrweiler, in Rhineland-Palatinate state, police said, after the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine broke its banks and brought down half a dozen houses.
-
Reuters
Further flooding feared in western Germany with death toll above 80
Further flooding was feared in western Germany on Friday as a breach at another dam loomed and the death toll rose to more than 80 in what is Germany’s worst mass loss of life in years. Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept through towns and villages in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. “The suffering just keeps increasing,” Rhineland-Palatinate premier Malu Dreyer told broadcaster ZDF, adding that more than 50 people had died as a result of the floods in her state alone.
-
Associated Press
Park: Michigan woman dies in Grand Canyon flash flood
Grand Canyon National Park officials on Friday identified a Michigan woman as the person found dead in frigid water after a flash flood swept through a commercial rafting group’s overnight camp site along the Colorado River. Rebecca Copeland, 29, of Ann Arbor, was found Thursday near the camp washed away Wednesday evening by a torrent of water that rushed through a slot canyon, park officials said in a statement. Copeland was a passenger on a commercial rafting group that had set up its overnight camp at an established site about a quarter of a mile (0.40 kilometer) from the slot canyon, National Park Service spokeswoman Kaitlyn Thomas told The Associated Press.
-
Good Morning America
Catastrophic flooding across western Europe leaves over 100 dead, scores missing
More than 100 people have been confirmed dead while many more remain unaccounted for amid catastrophic flooding across western Europe, officials said. Record rainfall in recent days from a slow-moving weather system has triggered flash floods in the region, particularly parts of western Germany and eastern Belgium. The death toll in Germany was 93 as of Friday morning, with 50 of the fatalities reported in Rhineland-Palatinate state and 43 in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia, the country’s most populous state, according to German news agency DPA.
-
Storyful
Floodwaters Surge Through German Town as Death Toll Rises
The death toll in catastrophic flooding in western Germany had risen to 81 by July 16, with more than 1,000 people still unaccounted for.Heavy flooding also impacted the Netherlands and Belgium, where at least 11 people were killed.Instagram user @the__anaking posted footage of the scene in Euskirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday, July 15. Credit: the__anaking via Storyful
-
Axios
At least 60 dead after parts of Europe see 2 months of rain in 2 days
More than 60 people have died and dozens are missing in Germany and Belgium after heavy rainfall caused water to overtake streets, sweeping up cars and bringing down buildings, AP reports.Driving the news: Storms across parts of western Europe caused rivers and reservoirs to burst through the banks, triggering flash floods overnight.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAt least 30 people died in North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany’s most
-
Associated Press
Hong Kong national security police raid student union office
Hong Kong’s national security police on Friday raided the office of a university student union after student leaders last week commemorated a man who killed himself after stabbing a police officer. Police raided the office at the University of Hong Kong and cordoned off the area around it. Police confirmed that they are investigating the student union with cooperation from the university and that they collected evidence Friday under a search warrant.
-
WSJ
Deadly Floods in Germany, Belgium Destroy Homes
Flooding in western Germany and Belgium after days of heavy rain caused houses to collapse. As dozens of people were reported dead and many more missing, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the government would do everything possible to save lives. Photo: Friedemann Vogel/Shutterstock