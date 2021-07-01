heavy-downpour-sacks-173-households-in-yobe

Heavy night downpour has sacked more than one hundred and seventy three households in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

The State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), disclosed this on Thursday in a statement via its official Facebook page.

The statement noted that the yesterday’s night rain which came with violent windstorm, destroyed 42 households in Usmanti; 46 in Ngaurawa and 85 in Maisandari.

“SEMA emergency rescue and search team conducted assessments for immediate response inline with Governor Mai Mala Buni’s directive for timely response to the plights of the tbose affected by the disaster”, the agency posted.

It said, while assessment is ongoing in other locations, no victim is hospitalized and that no death was recorded.

“While commiserating with the victims, SEMA assured them of timely support within available resources.”

Meanwhile, flood has also submerged houses, farmlands as well as destroyed property in Susumma and Pompomari communities in Damaturu.

Lamenting on the situation, a resident of Sumsumma, Malam Saleh Ibrahim said they have appealed to authorities concerned several times, but no positive response to arrest the problem.

Malam Saleh said the water flow from the southern part of Damaturu and one of the major challenges that the flood has caused is de-linking them from the metropolis after sacking many inhabitants.

He, however, appealed to government in the state to construct bridge to link Susumma and Damaturu as well as construct enough water ways in the affected communities as a way of averting the annual disaster.

Flood wreaks havoc in Ijebu-Ode [VIDEO]