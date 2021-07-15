Home Business Heathrow and Gatwick confirm holidaymakers must wear masks after Freedom Day – Evening Standard
Now Heathrow and Gatwick have followed suit in asking passengers to keep their coverings on in the terminal buildings, leading the way for other London airports.

A spokesperson for Gatwick told The Standard: “The airport will continue to ask passengers to wear face coverings throughout the terminal buildings and all staff will also wear face coverings in public-areas.

“This will however be advisory as – from the 19 July – the legal requirement to wear face coverings ends and Government guidance is that: ‘Government expects and recommends that people wear face coverings in crowded areas such as public transport’.”

A spokesman for Heathrow told Sky News: “Airports are unique environments with an international passenger profile.

“This is why face coverings were mandatory at Heathrow before the government made them a legal requirement and they will continue to be mandatory at the airport after 19 July as part of a multi-layered array of Covid-secure measures to ensure we protect our passengers, our colleagues and rebuild confidence in travel.”

A spokesperon for London Luton Airport confirmed: “Passengers and staff will still be required to wear face coverings while in the terminal.”

London City Airport told Standard: “All staff will continue to wear issued PPE, which includes face masks. We also ask our passengers to maintain a safe personal space when travelling through the airport and, for the time being, to wear a face mask at all times.”

