July 9, 2021 | 1:02pm

Heather Morris honored her late friend Naya Rivera with a tattoo of one of her tweets. Jason Merritt/WireImage; Instagram

A year after Naya Rivera’s death, Heather Morris is honoring her late friend and “Glee” co-star with a touching tattoo.

On Wednesday, the actress got “Tomorrow is not promised” — a phrase from one of Rivera’s final tweets — inked on her left arm.

“It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes, Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between,” Morris, who played Rivera’s love interest on the Fox show, captioned a series of photos.

“Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl,” she continued.

The actress, who shared a video of the tattooing process on Instagram, enlisted L Garza of Iron & Ink Los Angeles to ink the scripted message.

The permanent tribute references a tweet the late actress shared days before her death, which read: “No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.”

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020

Rivera disappeared during a Southern California boat outing with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on June 8, 2020. Following a search, the 33-year-old star was found and confirmed dead on July 13.

This week, on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death, Morris’ fellow “Glee” cast-mates Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale and Matthew Morrison all posted their own heartfelt messages remembering their costar.

Morris isn’t the only cast member with ink dedicated to Rivera; McHale, who played Artie Abrams on the musical series, honored his late co-star in December with a tiny bee tattoo by famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, joined him for the appointment, opting for a tiny bow, possibly reminiscent of Rivera’s “Glee” cheerleading costume.