Home ENTERTAINMENT Heartwarming moment rapper CDQ and his mum reunited abroad after 3 years apart (Video)
ENTERTAINMENT

Heartwarming moment rapper CDQ and his mum reunited abroad after 3 years apart (Video)

by News
0 views
heartwarming-moment-rapper-cdq-and-his-mum-reunited-abroad-after-3-years-apart-(video)

Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, has shared a video which captured the heartwarming moment he reunited with his mum after three years apart.

The indigenous hip-hop rapper paid a surprise visit to his mum in Spain, and his mother’s reaction when she saw her son, whom she had not seen for the past three years, was priceless.

In the video, he sneaked up on her while she was lounging on the beach, and the moment his mother spotted him, she yelled, “Allahu Akbar.”

The excited mother also chanted her son’s favourite line, “CDQ yeah yeah,” as they gave each other a warm embrace.

Watch video below,

In other news, music icon, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has declared his love for his colleagues, Davido and Burna Boy.

Much to the delight of fans, the Grammy award winner declared during his performance last night at the 2022 Afro Nation music festival that he’s got lots of love for fellow superstar singers, Davido and Burna Boy.

He went on to thank the fans for supporting them.

“I want to tell you something tonight, I got Love for Burna Boy and Davido. And I want to thank you the fans for supporting us, we won’t be here without you”, He said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

There is nothing wrong with marrying a woman...

Actress, Dorcas Fapson and singer, Skiibii spark dating...

“Money is not happiness, I hate this life”...

“I’m so happy” – Funke Akindele gushes over...

“I love Davido and Burna Boy” – Singer...

2023: “I have benefitted from Tinubu and his...

“Let’s tone down the madness” – Burna Boy’s...

“I’ve made mistakes” – BBNaija star Emmanuel apologises...

“Real men don’t hit women. It’s a sign...

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy cries tears of joy...

Leave a Reply