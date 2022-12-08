Heartbreaking story behind Diana’s aquamarine diamond ring Meghan Markle wore

Meghan Markle has paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with a stunning ring that once belonged to her.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore the $90,000 aquamarine ring to The Ripple of Hope gala in New York last night, Tuesday 6 December, which she attended with Prince Harry.

The striking cocktail ring features a giant emerald cut aquamarine flanked by small solitaire diamonds and is set on a 24-carat yellow gold band.

The aquamarine ring is of great sentimental and symbolic value as Princess Diana received the eye-catching precious stone from her close friend, Lucia Flecha de Lima, who was the wife of the former ambassador of Brazil to the UK.

Diana, Princess of Wales is pictured wearing the ring in June 1997

(Image: Getty)

They grew close when the couple accompanied Diana and Prince Charles on a trip to Brazil in 1991.

Diana had the enormous stone made into a ring by iconic British luxury brand Asprey in 1996.

Diana tragically died a year later in August 1997, only wearing the ring on two occasions prior to her death.

Lucia Flecha de Lima was a close friend of Princess Diana during the turbulent years from before her separation from Charles up until her death

(Image: Getty)

Lucia had remained “Diana’s confidante” even after she moved to the United States when her husband was assigned to a post in America, often returning to the UK to stay with Diana.

She said she used to rib her friend about her eventful romantic exploits.

“I told Diana, ‘You don’t seem to be English but Latin,’” Lucia said.

Meghan wore the aquamarine last night in New York

Meghan also wore the ring at her evening wedding

Lucia famously claimed that of the three significant men in Diana’s life, she was “not in love with Dodi Fayed”, she may have had a “passion” for heart surgeon Hasnat Khan but “the love of her life” was then-Prince Charles.

She sadly passed away at her home in Brasília in April 2017, aged 76, from cancer of the womb.

