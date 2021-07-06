heartbreaking-photos-of-one-of-the-fathers-of-the-bethel-baptist-school-abducted-students-praying-fervently-for-the-rescue-of-his-child

One of the fathers of the kidnapped Bethel Baptist Secondary school students was spotted praying profusely for the release of his child.

According to reports gunmen attacked the school located in Kaduna on Monday, July 5th and abducted over 100 students of the school.

An heartbroken dad whose child was also one of the kidnaped students knelt in front of the exit hole broken by the bandits while escaping with the students, and cried to God for help.

See photos below,

Photos and videos of the man praying for the release of his child has gone viral and stirred reactions on social media. Many social media users have also joined their faith and prayed for the release of the adducted students.

A Facebook user @Adams Lois wrote, “God we plead for mercy upon the life of this children’s ,please Lord let the wins of safety and protection blow any were they are right now”.

Deborah Anthony wrote, “Father please out of your goodness and mercy, heavenly king who sees the affairs of all humanity shield these children and bring them back safely to their families. This and many more we asked through our Lord and savior Jesus Christ 🙏🙏🙏.”

Yusuf Isa wrote, “May his prayers be answered, may Allah return all the abductees in Good health and may the bandits never have peace of mind”.

Mallo Maren wrote, “Lord we join our faith and that of the parents the children be release unharm and without any ransom being paid in Jesus name Amen”.

Olabisi Akintunde wrote, “Father arise and let your mercy speak louder on behalf of the abductees in Jesus name”.