heartbreak-for-kylian-mbappe-as-he-finally-reacts-after-missing-decisive-spot-kick-against-switzerland

Kylian Mbappe was responsible for France’ ouster at the ongoing Euro 2020 having lost his decisive spot-kick

The Paris-Saint Germain striker has apologised to Les Blues supporters after he saw goalkeeper Yann Sommer save his kick

Mbappe stated that it was going to be a long night for him and that he wanted to help the team progress to the next stage

France were knocked out of the ongoing Euro 2020 championships following a 5-4 victory for Switzerland after the tie was forced into extra-time as it ended 3-3, Sports Star reports.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe missed the last and decisive spot-kick of the encounter to the uproar of Les Blues supporters.

He had a relatively poor competition and it was his penalty-miss that that saw the world champion crash out of the European Championship in the last 16.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe said France was “incredibly sad” after exiting the tournament and that his miss would keep him awake at night. Mbappe wrote via Instagram:

“I’m sorry about this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed. It’s going to be hard to sleep after this, but unfortunately these are the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.

“The most important (thing) will be to get back up again even stronger for future commitments. Congratulations and good luck to the Swiss team.”

Vladimir Petkovic’s men confirmed their place in the last eight of the competition after PSG star man Kylian Mbappe missed Les Blues’ last penalty kick of the encounter.

Meanwhile, Croatia vs Spain saw the three-time champions go through into the quarter-finals following a 5-3 win in an entertaining contest played in Copenhagen.

The entertaining clash saw the Spaniards show their attacking intent in the early minutes of the game, creating several scoring opportunities.

. had earlier reported that reigning Euros champions Portugal have been dumped out of the Round of 16 after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Belgium in a thrilling clash staged in Seville.

Despite being pooled in one of the toughest groups, Portugal managed to book a place in the Knockout round after securing a vital point against favourites France in their final group match.

However, their epic journey in the continental showpiece has been brought to a halt, with Thorgan Hazard’s first-half wondrous strike booking the Red Devils a place in the quarter-finals.

