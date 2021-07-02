heartbreak-as-world-cup-winner-retires-from-international-duty-with-germany-after-crashing-out-from-euro-2020

Toni Kroos has called it quits with the German national football team having made a staggering 106 appearances

The Real Madrid midfielder won the FIFA World Cup with Die Mannschaft in 2014 and feels it is time to quit

Kroos says he now wants to focus on club football for the next few years despite that he is just 31 years old

A 2014 FIFA World Cup winner with Germany Toni Kroos has retired from international duty with as he rules out himself from future international call ups, Sky Sports reports.

The 31-year-old announced that he has retired from international football after winning 106 caps for Die Mannschaft.

The Real Madrid player made his debut for the Germany national team back in 2010, but after eleven years, he feels it is time to focus on club football.

Toni Kroos retires from international football.

Photo: Marc Mueller

Source: Getty Images

His last international match was at the ongoing Euro 2020 after his side lost 2-0 to England at Wembley Stadium as they crashed out of the tournament.

Both goals were scored in the second half of the game after the English failed to get the better of their oldest rivals in the first period.

England will now play the winner of Ukraine in the quarter-finals as they continue their search for their first European title.

Following Germany’s exit at the tournament, Toni Kroos wrote on Instagram:

“I’ve played for Germany 106 times. There won’t be another time.

I would have dearly wished, and I gave everything again, that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end.

“I had made the decision to quit after this tournament for a long time. It had been clear to me for a long time that I would not be available for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Mainly because I want to focus fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years. In addition, from now on I will deliberately allow myself breaks that have not existed as a national player for eleven.”

