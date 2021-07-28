heartbreak-as-nigeria’s-d’tigers-suffer-2nd-straight-tokyo-2020-defeat-to-germany

Nigeria’s D’Tigers will be hoping for their first Tokyo 2020 Olympics win against world number 10 Italy this weekend

They were beaten by Germany 99-92 in their second group game, a few days after Australia handed them their first defeat of the Games

Meanwhile, Jordan Nwora had a superb outing after scoring 33 points at the end of the crunch encounter

Team Nigeria men’s basketball team has been condemned to their second straight defeat at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday, July 28 as reported by bioreports newspaper.

D’Tigers put up a really good fight from the first to the third quarter but let down their guards in the fourth and this defeat leaves their chances of making it to the next round very slim.

Coach Mike Brown’s men lost the first lap of the match with just three points – with the Germans beating them 24-21 in the first 10 minutes.

Jordan Nwora with a massive jump over German player during D’Tigers second Tokyo 2020 Olympics group game.

Nigeria bounced back in the second quarter after producing impressive performances that saw them claim a 29-26 win to end the first half.

The third quarter was very fierce, as they both stalemated each other after recording 24-24 points at the end of the lap.

With the game tied at this point, Team Nigeria failed to maintain momentum going into the final quarter as they were beaten 25-18 – losing by seven points which eventually decided the game.

D’Tigers will now face world number 10 Italy in their final group fixtures and they will aim to get their first win of the Tokyo 2020 Games while they hope to progress through to the next round.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora scored the most points for Nigeria in the game after recording a whopping 33 points at the end of the game.

How Nigeria lost Tokyo 2020 opening game to Australia

Recall that . earlier reported that Nigeria got their campaign for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics medal off on a losing note following their 84-67 defeat to Australia in their Group B opening encounter.

This is the second time the Australians are beating Coach Mike Brown’s men in a couple of weeks after first facing off in a test game earlier this month.

The first quarter started on a balanced note as the two teams finished with 23 points apiece before the break, but they couldn’t maintain the momentum for the rest of the game.

