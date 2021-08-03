heartbreak-as-nigeria’s-2-time-commonwealth-games-gold-medallist-crashes-out-of-tokyo-2020-women’s-wrestling-event

Aminat Adeniyi will no longer participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics wrestling event after losing to Iryna Koliandenko

The Ukrainian dumped the Nigerian out of the competition in the round of 16 of their women’s freestyle 62kg event

However, Team Nigeria still has four wrestlers left to battle for medals as this summer’s Games is gradually tilting towards its end

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian wrestler Aminat Adeniyi has bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after losing to Ukraine’s Iryna Koliandenko in the women’s freestyle 62kg event.

The 28-year-old two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist was leading 4-2 after just two minutes and 56 seconds in the first period.

But things quickly turned around for the Ukrainian as Koliadenko leaped to victory through a pinfall in the fight at the Makuhari Messi Hall as reported by News Agency of Nigeria and Punch.

Adeniyi Aminat losing by pinfall to Ukraine’s Iryna Koliandenko in the 62kg women’s freestyle event.

Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The defeat has now ended the campaign of the 2019 African Games champion who was ranked 16th at the Rio Games in 2016 as a 58kg fighter and only moved up in weight in 2018.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigeria’s five-man wrestling team has now been reduced to three women and one man after Aminat was ousted on Tuesday, August 3.

Meanwhile, Oborodudu Blessing will face Stock Mensah in the women’s 68kg freestyle later today, while Odunayo Adekuoroye battles Republic of Moldova’s Nichita Anastasia in the quarterfinals of the women’s 57kg freestyle on Wednesday, August 4.

Nigeria’s Agiomor Ekerekeme will also face off with Punia Deepak of India in the men’s 86kg freestyle quarterfinals also on August 4.

How did D’Tigress crash out of Tokyo 2020 Games?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s D’Tigress have been dumped out of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women’s basketball event after losing their third straight group game to Japan at the Saitama Super Arena.

Coach Hughley Otis ladies woke up very late in the game as they were only able to win the fourth quarter of the game and that was not enough to stop them from losing 102-83 to their Japanese counterparts.

D’Tigress got the game started on a losing note after losing 30-22 to coach Hovasse Thomas Wayne’s ladies.

Source: Legit.ng