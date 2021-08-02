heartbreak-as-former-england-and-liverpool-winger-announces-retirement-from-football

Stewart Downing has called it quits from football as the former England international announced his retirement

The 37-year-old featured for several top clubs in England including Liverpool, Middlesbrough, West Ham United and others

Downing made a staggering 725 appearances in professional football across clubs and ended his England career with 35 caps for the Three Lions

After making a staggering 725 appearances in club football, former England international Stewart Downing has announced his retirement from football, Sky Sports reports.

The former Liverpool and Middlesbrough winger who also had spells with Aston Villa, West Ham and Blackburn has brought his 20-year professional career to an end, The Times reports.

The 37-year-old who was a part of England squads for the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2012 was capped 35 times by England.

Stewart Downing retires from football.

Photo: Rachel Holborn

Source: Getty Images

He most recently spent a two-year spell with Championship club Blackburn, before leaving Ewood Park at the end of June when his contract expired.

He started his career in 2001 with Middlesbrough playing 234 times for the club before joining Aston Villa following Middlesbrough’s relegation from the Premier League in 2009.

He went on to join Liverpool in 2011 and then a further two-year spell with West Ham followed from 2013, .

Downing completed a return to Middlesbrough where he helped the club win promotion back to the top flight in 2016.

He featured in a further 170 times for the Teesside club, before his final move to Blackburn in 2019.

