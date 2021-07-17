Home Business Heart-stopping video captures the moment 2 women were flung off a swing on the edge of a 6,300-foot cliff. Miraculously, they both survived.
Business

Heart-stopping video captures the moment 2 women were flung off a swing on the edge of a 6,300-foot cliff. Miraculously, they both survived.

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
heart-stopping-video-captures-the-moment-2-women-were-flung-off-a-swing-on-the-edge-of-a-6,300-foot-cliff-miraculously,-they-both-survived.

Women fall off cliff-edge swing in Russia

The swing’s chain snapped, sending the two women hurtling towards the Sulak Canyon in Russia’s Dagestan region. @sooaratv/ Twitter

  • Terrifying videos show the moment two women were flung off the edge of a 6,300-foot cliff in Russia.

  • The woman can be seen tumbling towards the Sulak Canyon as witnesses scream in horror.

  • Miraculously, they both survived after landing on a wooden platform just beyond the cliff edge.

  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Terrifying videos show the moment two women were flung off a swing and sent hurtling off the edge of a 6,300-foot cliff in Russia’s Dagestan region.

The videos, which were filmed in June but have recently been widely shared on social media, show one of the swing’s chains suddenly snapping.

The women then appear to fall off the cliff edge and can be seen tumbling towards the Sulak Canyon, which is about 200 feet deeper than the Grand Canyon, eliciting screams of horror from witnesses.

Miraculously, the women both survived the incident. They landed on a narrow, wooden platform just beyond the cliff edge, according to The Mirror.

They were dragged to safety by their family, only suffering from bruises and scratches, the newspaper reported.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the safety failings at this location, Yahoo! News said.

The Ministry of Tourism in Dagestan said that swing did not meet safety standards, the media outlet reported.

Police have since banned the attraction and others like it, according to The Mirror.

Read the original article on Insider

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

New or used? Why car lot prices are...

‘Sooner the better’: Argentina says talks with IMF...

LoveJoy Village market opens for business – WGRZ-TV

Brazil Approves Ethereum ETF – The Bioreports News

Brazil power grid operator asks hydro dams to...

Is Dell Next With A 1 Kg Laptop?...

This Famous Restaurant Is Now Selling the World’s...

Historically low spot volumes and investor indecision weigh...

Cubic Boron Nitride(Cbn) Market is Projected to Expand...

New Report: Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2021...

Leave a Reply