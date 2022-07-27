headies-awards-organisers-disqualify-singer,-portable-over-death-threat-to-kill-co-nominees-and-claims-that-he-formed-‘one-million-boys’

Organisers of the Headies Awards show have disqualified budding singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable over recent controversies that he’s been entangled with.

Just last month, the controversial singer in a recorded video that went viral, made a threat that if he doesn’t emerge winner, he would kill or cause harm to the other nominees in the same categories of awards he was nominated for ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’.

When the video served rounds on social media, the organisers of the awards threatened to disqualify him if he doesn’t tender an apology, retract his statement and take down the video. He obliged to their demands.

However, just last week, he was immersed in another controversy after he went online to brag about being the pioneer of a notorious and infamous cult group, Ajah Boys and One million boys, who usually terrorise some parts of Lagos State.

The controversial statement caused the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to order an investigation into his claims. However, the singer, seeing he was being probed, quickly retracted his statement, claiming the One Million Boys he referred to in the viral video were his fans and not a cult group .

While Police investigation is still ongoing, the organisers of 2022 Headies Awards on Tuesday, decided to disqualify him as a nominee at the forthcoming 15th Headies Awards.

According to the award organizers,

“The music industry demands all-round excellence, and it is extremely important for young artists being potential role models to exude professional responsibility, proper decorum and have respect for others.”

Read their statement in full,