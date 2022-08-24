“He presented himself as a responsible person” – Ogun monarch speaks on why he conferred singer Portable with chieftaincy title

The Onitigbo of Tigbo-Ilu Land, Ota, Ogun State, Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi, has explained why he conferred a chieftaincy title on controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.
It would be recalled that the Zazu Zeh star sparked uproar on Monday, August 22, when he took to social media to announce his new title as the Amuludun of Tigbo, Aworiland.
Netizens queried the monarch’s decision to bestow a chieftaincy on Portable, owing to the fact that he has been in the news multiple times for the wrong reasons.
Speaking in a chat with Premiumtimes, the Ogun monarch maintained that people’s accounts of Portable’s personality differed from what he saw when he met the singer.
The Monarch, who noted that Portable is a native of Tigbo town, described him as very respectful and well-behaved.
“I visited a school in my domain where I have gotten a report of misbehaviour among the pupils and students of the school. So, I went to the school to talk briefly with them. It was there that I was told that somebody called Portable was passing through my domain and was throwing money at people, and in the process, many got injured.
Because of that, I summoned him to my palace, and he came twice, but I wasn’t at the palace when he came. So, one day, I was walking on the road, and I saw him driving; I called for him, and he immediately came with his boys, and they all prostrated on the road.
“His mum is from Tigbo, and he too lives here; he presented himself as a responsible person, and we take him as that. Some people might have reservations about him, but even at that, he is our son.” He said.