he-needs-psychiatric-examination:-tension-as-miyetti-allah-reacts-to-emir’s-eviction-notice-to-herdsmen

Miyetti Allah has described Muri emirate emir as an “ordinary” ruler who is persecuting those he feels are not loyal to his palace

The association, speaking through his president Abdullahi Bodejo, submitted that Emir Abbas Njidda needs “psychiatric examination”

The traditional ruler drew the wrath of Miyetti Allah over his 30-day eviction notice to Fulani herdsmen in Taraba state

Taraba – Miyetti Allah, the umbrella association of Fulani cattle rearers in the country, has kicked against the eviction notice given to herdsmen by the Emir of Muri in Taraba state amid rising insecurity.

In an interview with The Sun, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, national president of Miyetti Allah, described the monarch’s threat as the one that cannot hold water, saying he “should be taken to a psychiatric hospital.”

Miyetti Allah says Emir of Muri does nit have any right to evict Fulani herders.

. had reported that in his Sallah address on Tuesday, July 20, the Muri emir, Abbas Njidda Tafida, issued a herdsman a 30-day ultimatum to herders to vacate forests in Taraba or be forced to leave the state.

Citing a tragic rise in kidnapping and communal attack, the emir accused the Fulani herders of being hostile to Taraba communities, adding that hosts are “tired of having sleepless nights.”

He’s just ordinary emir

However, in a reaction, Bello Bodejo said the emir needs “psychiatric examination.” He said no right-thinking Fulani would think the way Emir Njidda did.

The Miyetti Allah president also accused the traditional rulers of threatening those who are not loyal to him.

“He doesn’t have the power to evict our people from where they are doing their business or trade.

“That Emir of Muri should be taken to a psychiatric hospital. From the way he is talking, there is no doubt that he requires a psychiatric examination.

“How can he give such an ultimatum? He is not a law enforcement agent or a security agent. He is just an ordinary emir, who is not fully recognised by the Fulani,” he said.

Kano emir suspends village head

Meanwhile, the Karaye emirate in Kano has suspended Abdullahi Sa’adu, the village head of Butu-Butu in Rimingado LGA of the state, for selling land to Fulani herdsmen,

Karaye is one of the four new emirates created in 2019 by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano.

