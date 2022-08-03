“He left me after I cooked for him and gave him different styles, I don’t think I can marry again” – Korra Obidi rants (video)

Professional dancer and mother of two, Korra Obidi has taken to social media to express her anger and frustration about her failed marriage to her estranged husband, Justin Dean.

It would be recalled that in March, Justin announced his separation from the dancer barely a week after they welcomed their second child and it’s been a myriad of controversies since then.

Following the drama and heartbreak, Korra has said she doesn’t think she wants to get married again because she’s done with the institution of marriage.

According to her, she gave her husband her all, cooked for him, tried her best to satisfy him in the oza room with different styles yet he still dumped her.

She stated this in a Facebook Live session she had with her followers recently.

Watch her speak below,

Meanwhile, the mother of two has vowed never to flaunt her relationship online again as she recounts the role of netizens in her marriage crash.

The mother of two admitted that flaunting her relationship online contributed to their messy split.

According to her, while she and Dean were still together, some jealous social media users would slide into his DM to complain about her.

In light of this, Korra has vowed never to flaunt her relationship online henceforth, no matter how beautiful it may be, to avoid a repeat of what happened in her first marriage.