he-keeps-shocking-us:-fans-gush-as-broda-shaggi-shares-stunning-photos-of-mum-on-her-birthday

Comedian Broda Shaggi had the most beautiful words to eulogise his beautiful mother on her special day

The comedian’s mother clocked a year older and Broda Shaggi took to his social media page to celebrate her

Nigerians were, however, surprised at how lovely the elderly woman looked as many asked if she was truly the comedian’s mum

When Nigerians discovered the real name of comedian Broda Shaggi as Samuel Perry, a lot of people said the name didn’t fit him.

The comedian recently got more people surprised when he shared lovely photos of his mum to celebrate her birthday.

Broda Shaggi shares photos of his beautiful mum.

‘To the woman who became my father’ – Broda Shaggi

Appreciating his mum for being there for him, Broda Shaggi called her the love of his life.

According to him, she became his dad and supported all his dreams with prayers. He noted that his mum also raised him well and, most importantly, told him that he would be a king.

The comedian stated that it was the beginning of happiness for his mum whom he revealed her name as Omolara.

Shaggi then shared lovely photos of his mum and Nigerians were amazed by her beauty.

Nigerians show surprise

Some Nigerians could not believe that the woman is Broda Shaggi’s mum.

sharonojong:

“Wrong caption please. His sister or babe. Mother ke!”

prido_stans:

“Mother ke? I thought it was a PRE WEDDING SHOOT o.. kai she’s beautiful.”

gbengaartsmith:

“Oh wow, she’s pretty! I kid you not, I thought it was a couple’s picture at first sight…”

dekedent:

“How’s this his mum??? She looks 25!”

omolaraotuyemi:

“He keeps shocking us.”

meeldread:

“She’s so beautiful.”

tolus_tools:

“she’s so pretty.”

pynk_savage:

“Mother? he looks older than her.”

Broda Shaggi talks about his career path

. earlier reported that the comedian said poverty led him into entertainment.

Following the death of his father, Shaggi left his hometown in Ikenne, Ogun state, and moved to Lagos where he lived with his aunt in the Makoko area and continued his education.

Broda Shaggi who started out making comedy skits on Instagram revealed hunger motivated him to go into comedy. According to him, most people out there also started out of hunger.

