he-inspired-many-with-his-advocacy:-us-mourns-sound-sultan,-shares-photos-of-late-singer

The US consulate in Nigeria has extolled the virtues of Sound Sultan, describing the late singer as a good ambassador to youths

In a social media post on Sunday, July 11, the consulate said the late singer will be remembered for his advocacy “on youth election engagement and non-violence”

Sound Sultan, real name Abdul Ganiyu Olanrewaju Fasasi, gave up the ghost in the US after a hard fight with throat cancer

The United States Consulate in Nigeria has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary multi-talented artist, Abdul Ganiu Olanrewaju Fasasi, following his demise.

The rapper and singer died on Sunday morning, July 11, after a brief battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma, a cancer of the throat.

Singer Sound Sultan with former U S Consul General Bray.

He passed away at the age of 44 years, leaving behind his wife Farida Fasasi and three kids — and his teeming legions of fans. He was buried at a Muslims Cemetery in the US.

He inspired many with his advocacy

Extolling the virtue of the deceased singer, the U.S. Consulate Lagos said Sound Sultan “inspired many with his advocacy.”

It further added that the singer’s legacies will be fondly celebrated especially “on youth election engagement and non-violence.”

It also sent condolence to the grieving family of the late singer.

The statement posted on its Instagram page on Sunday, July 11, read.

“U.S. Consulate Lagos mourns the loss of veteran singer, rapper, and songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan who inspired many with his advocacy on youth election engagement and non-violence. Our deepest condolences to his family.”

Sound Sultan’s last post on Instagram

The late singer’s last post on Instagram was on July 3. He shared a video of Patoranking’s latest song Celebrate Me.

The lyric goes: “Celebrate me now when I dey alive.”

Buhari mourns Sound Sultan

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has described the loss of veteran singer Sound Sultan as a loss to the country.

The president’s spokesman Femi Adesina reported that the president extended his heartfelt condolence to Sultan’s family.

Noting that the 44-year-old lived an exemplary life, the president stated that Sultan also achieved many milestones in his career.

