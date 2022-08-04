He has great talent – Jay-Jay Okocha reveals player he loves

Nigerian legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has picked Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham as the player he really likes in the German top-flight league.

Okocha said Bellingham has a great talent, adding that it would be nice for Dortmund to keep him as long as they can.

When asked to predict a young player who could enjoy a standout season in the Bundesliga, Okocha was quick to name the England international.

“I like Jude Bellingham, he has shown that he’s got great talent. He did well last season as well and I expect him to carry on from where he left off. It shows how well he is rated by Dortmund, he is a player I really like,” Okocha said as quoted by Sportskeeda.

“It would be nice for Dortmund to keep him for as long as they can sometimes, it’s a threat for a club to have such a young talent. He can always get offers from the big guns, but it’s good to see that the club wants to tie him down.”